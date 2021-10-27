Police: Man uses empty school bus to ram vehicles in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a 33,000-pound unoccupied school bus, rammed into other vehicles, then led Seattle Police on a pursuit has been arrested. Several minor were injuries were reported. Police said they were notified shortly before 8 a.m. that a man had stolen an empty bus in south Seattle. The man swerved across traffic, ran red lights and appeared to “purposefully ram other vehicles.” Authorities say he eventually struck a King County Metro bus and later crashed into a light-rail station construction site. The man — who police said is believed to be a bus service employee who is not authorized to drive buses — ran from the stolen bus but was soon caught and taken into custody.