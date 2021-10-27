Portland police make arrest in double homicide case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old man told police he shot and killed two people, in a Portland apartment building after voices inside his head told him to while he was under the influence of methamphetamine. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that Michael S. VanDomelen pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder during an arraignment in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Monday. The deaths Sunday, which mark the 68th and 69th homicides, are the latest in the city’s deadliest year — surpassing the previous record of 66 set in 1987.