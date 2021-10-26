Manager charged in alleged massage prostitution ring

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A Grants Pass woman is accused of running an illicit massage business. The Mail Tribune reports the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office charged Wei Zhang with a one felony count of promoting prostitution. Documents filed Monday in Josephine County Circuit Court accuse her of operating and maintaining “a prostitution enterprise” at Silk Road Massage in Grants Pass for more than two and a half years. Zhang was arrested Thursday during a raid involving multiple police task forces. She was released Friday after posting $25,000 bail, jail and court records show. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on the case.