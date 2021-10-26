DA Mike Schmidt announces 99% of his staff are fully vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 99% of Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office (MCDA) staff of 200 employees have been fully vaccinated.

1% — or 3 employees — have received approved religious or medical exceptions or are exempt from the mandate under state law. The deadline to show proof of vaccination or submit an exemption was October 18. MCDA was proud to bypass layoffs or terminations as a result of vaccination status within the agency.

“This pandemic has affirmed that public health and public safety are inextricably linked. At the District Attorney’s office, we interact with victims in some of the most difficult moments of their lives and appraise their safety above all else. I’m proud our staff have taken every possible measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe,” DA Mike Schmidt said.

The vaccine mandate came in mid-August of this year as Oregon saw the fifth surge of COVID-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant. Since the pandemic began in February 2020, 721 County residents have died of COVID-19, 55,810 people have tested positive.

“Every time there is a homicide in Multnomah County, our office is called to the scene and many times victims require an advocate present during the life of a case. When we interact with victims, the last thing we want is for them to worry whether or not they are at risk of contracting COVID-19. Our priority is to heal the harm.” Victim Advocate, Chanel Thomas said.