Royal Caribbean offering the “Ultimate World Cruise” — nine months at sea

If you’re looking to get away — really get away — consider Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate World Cruise.”

The cruise line has announced the longest world cruise ever — at 274 nights, or nine months, at sea — aboard its Serenade of the Seas.

The trip visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and 11 great wonders of the world.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

Interested? Clear off December 10, 2023 to September 10, 2024 on your schedule — oh, and get ready to shell out $60,000 per person.

To book your marathon trip, call Royal Caribbean’s dedicated line for the Ultimate World Cruise at 800-423-2100, or consult your travel advisor.