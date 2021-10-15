Survey shows Gen Z turning to TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram for their holiday shopping needs

Perhaps it’s no surprise, but the most connected generation is using social media to shop more than ever, and it’ll be particularly true this holiday season.

According to a survey commissioned by BrightPearl, a company that helps businesses connect with customers online, nearly seven in ten Gen Zers plan to use “non-traditional” sites to shop this year.

The survey of 2,000 Americans in that group of consumers, who were born between 1997 and 2012, saw that social media has become their new “Sears catalog”: 47% say they’re using Instagram to browse for goodies; 40% are chasing products on Facebook; 35% will shop via Amazon’s Alexa; 32% will browse Pinterest; 29% will use TikTok; and 25% will use livestream shopping to fill their holiday gift lists.

For the record, 45% of those in their 30s say they’ll give these non-traditional sources a try this year for Black Friday and beyond.

That said, some stores better get with the program: Brightpearl also surveyed 200 retailers and found just 12% are advertising on TikTok, 24% on YouTube, and 15% via livestream.