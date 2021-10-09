Survey shows one in eight Americans aren’t giving gifts to loved ones with whom they disagree about COVID-19

If you need another example of how COVID-19 hysteria has taken root in this country, consider a new survey that says one in eight Americans won’t be giving gifts to family members with whom they disagree about the virus.

Whether it’s disputes about masks, natural immunity vs. vaccine immunity, or just about any of the other fault lines that have developed during the pandemic, the survey of 2,007 Americans sponsored by Coinstar notes we’re taking it out on each other’s Christmas stockings.

The pandemic and its aftermath have affected gift-giving in other ways, the survey revealed. Thirty-nine percent of those polled said they can’t buy as many gifts as they usually would, with 34% of those saying it’s because they’ve either lost their job or are stuck in a low-paying one.

Then again, 59% of respondents say they’re in the mood to give, with a further 59% saying they’re sticking to a strict holiday budget. Fifty-two percent say they’re planning to raid their own home for spare change to help fund their giving — and the average American can find up to $123 in spare change around the house.

Twenty-eight percent say they plan on regifting to help fill their gift quotas for others, with a quarter of those feeling less guilty about doing so this year because of the pandemic.

Despite all the drama in the headlines, 63% say they’re looking forward to celebrating the holiday season, and they’re going all-in. Eighty percent said they’re going to bake holiday treats, 77% want to drive around to see holiday light displays, 45% say they’re going to decorate their workplace or office, and 32% say they’re going caroling.