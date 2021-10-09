Rescuers rush to save woman dangling from cliff, only to find out it’s not a woman

A Santa Barbara Fire Department rescue crew, who rushed to the scene following a 911 call about a woman hanging off a cliff, couldn’t believe what they saw when they got there.

When they arrived, the firefighters discovered the “woman” was actually a mannequin left over from a movie shoot, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared on Twitter.

Along with fire engines and trucks, the response also included drones and utility vehicles. But, firefighters weren’t put out by the unnecessary call.

“Better to call than not!” reads the post.

It is unknown which movie the mannequin supposedly belongs to.