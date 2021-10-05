OSP requests seeing public assistance on poaching incident- Wallowa County

On September 25, 2021, the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers were notified by a local citizen that a 3×3 whitetail buck deer was poached along School Flat Rd near the intersection with School Flat Ln within the Sled Springs Wildlife Management Unit sometime prior to 8:00 A.M. The whitetail buck was shot with a large caliber firearm on private property, approximately 30 yards from the road and the entire deer was left to waste. There were no rifle deer seasons open during this timeframe.

Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn In Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case #SP21274921

** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

Cash Rewards:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish