Mid-Columbia Medical Center Names New Board Trustee

(THE DALLES, Ore. – Sept. 30, 2021) — Healthcare executive Anthony Masciotra, Jr., MBA, CPA, has been elected to the board of trustees of Mid-Columbia Medical Center, effective immediately.

“I am so pleased to welcome Anthony to the board of trustees,” said MCMC CEO Dennis Knox. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to our board and will be an incredible asset as we continue our work ensuring MCMC is meeting our community’s growing health and wellness needs – now and in the future.”

Masciotra is the chief executive officer of the Oregon Health & Science University Practice Plan, a 2,100-member group of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other licensed independent providers who are integral to all aspects of clinical care at OHSU. He also serves as Chief Ambulatory and Professional Practice Officer at OHSU Health and is a member of the School of Medicine senior leadership team.

Prior to joining OHSU in 2016, he was CEO of UNM Medical Group, Inc., the faculty practice plan supporting the clinical providers and employees within the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine. Prior to that role he served CFO at UNM Cancer Center and has also worked for Lovelace Health Systems, Cigna Healthcare, Baystate Health Systems and Ernst & Young.

Masciotra is a member of the Academic Medical Group Leadership Roundtable and the Group on Faculty Practice of the Association of American Medical Colleges and is a member of several professional organizations including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Medical Group Management Association and Healthcare Financial Management Association.

He earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

Founded in 1901, Mid-Columbia Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital dedicated to serving residents of The Dalles and its surrounding communities. In 1992, MCMC became the first hospital in the nation to integrate the Planetree philosophy of patient care, which emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs. As a Planetree-affiliated hospital, MCMC works to provide a caring, nurturing and educational environment; puts great efforts into humanizing and demystifying the medical experience; and strives to empower people to become active partners in their own healthcare. For more information visit mcmc.net.