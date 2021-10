On Saturday, October 2, 2021 at approximately 3:17 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 252.

Preliminary investigation revealed Hyundai Sonata, operated by Scott Barr Jr. (33) of Houston, Texas, was westbound when left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree.

Barr sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Vale Ambulance, Ontario Fire Department and ODOT.