Fatal Crash on Hwy 7-Baker County

On Friday, October 1, 2021 at approximately 4:07 PM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two motorcycles on Hwy 7 near milepost 34.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda VTX1800, operated by David Anderson IV (35) of Gig Harbor, Washington and an Indian Roadster, operated by David Anderson III (65) of Gig Harbor, Washington were northbound and both failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Witnesses confirmed the motorcycles did not strike each other.

Anderson IV sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Anderson III was transported via Life Flight to the hospital.

OSP was assisted by Baker County Fire Department, Baker County Sheriff’s Department, Life Flight and ODOT.