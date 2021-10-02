Public comments open on proposed changes to standardize dispute resolution rules

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on proposed changes to update state rules governing collaborative dispute resolution and mediation.

The proposed changes update language to match existing Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) model rules, as required by The Administrative Procedures Act (APA). A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

The APA requires state agencies to adopt rules of procedure in rulemaking, contested cases and other proceedings. It also directs the Oregon Attorney General to prepare model rules of procedure for state agencies. All of the proposed language must follow the model DOJ language and cannot be amended.

There is no scheduled public hearing at this time.

Comments may be submitted through 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021 via:

Online: oregon.gov/OPRD/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301 Email:OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present the final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission at its November 2021 business meeting.