Campfire ban lifted on state-managed forests and state parks east of I-5, but local restrictions may still apply

Salem, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State Parks are lifting a blanket ban on campfires in state-managed forests and state parks east of Interstate 5, but restrictions on individual parks may still be in place due to fire danger in the local area.

Recent rains and cooler temperatures have dampened fire danger in many parts of the state, and this decision allows local forest and park managers to make decisions about fire restrictions based on conditions in their area.

Much of Oregon is still in fire season, and restrictions such as only allowing fires in designated campfire rings may still be in place at your destination. Should fire danger rise again this fall, it is possible that these restrictions may increase. State agencies strongly encourage checking fire danger levels and associated restrictions in a given area before traveling.

For information on state parks, visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov/. To check public use restrictions due to fire danger throughout Oregon, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.