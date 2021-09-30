Survey says there’s no place like anywhere else for the holidays

While Americans are, for the moment, free to travel to their loved ones’ homes this holiday season — as opposed to last year’s lockdowns — a new survey suggests they’d rather take a vacation.

According to a new, non-scientific poll from Affirm, 59% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed say they’d rather embark on a getaway rather than going over the river and through the woods to celebrate a traditional family holiday.

Of those who are planning to do just that, 73% say they’ll be making their vacation arrangements by October — and 75% of those are planning to spend more than they ever have before to get away.

This eagerness to spend is also spreading to planned gift giving: 54% of all respondents said they plan to spend more on experiences like traveling or attending and hosting parties rather than physical gifts.

The survey shows “significant others” on gift givers’ lists could receive a present that’s nearly $400; each immediate family member could see $300 spent on them.

The survey also says Americans plan to give “experience” gifts this year — like concert tickets and vacation vouchers — rather than the usual stuff in their stockings.

Speaking of gift giving, the poll reports 29% of those polled planned to give electronics to their loved ones; 25% clothing, and 26% vacations to those on their lists.

When it comes to what Americans hope to get, 27% say they hope to receive a travel or hotel package to be used on a vacation; 26% are looking for new clothes, and 24% would like concert or sports tickets from their loved ones.