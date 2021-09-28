Cowboys roast Eagles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outside of an early end zone fumble that spotted the Philadelphia Eagles an easy touchdown, Dak Prescott was highly efficient in a 41-21 Cowboys blowout of the Eagles. The Monday night home appearance was Prescott’s first since he was carted off the field almost a year ago with a gruesome angle injury. He finished the night with three touchdowns tosses. Zeke Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career.