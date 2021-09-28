Pat Sajak hints at how much longer he’ll host Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak and Vanna White recently kicked off their 39th season as host and hostess of ABC’s Wheel of Fortune and are locked in through the 2023-2024 season — but Sajak recently hinted when he might be ready to call it quits.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak, 74, teases Entertainment Tonight. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'”

Over that time, White, 64, says she and Sajak have become like family, saying that after nearly four decades together, “he’s like my brother.”

“He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well,” she adds.

The pair recently kicked off season two of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.