The best and worst Halloween candy ranked for 2021

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at the stuff trick or treaters will be looking for when they come knocking.

With that in mind, CandyStore.com surveyed 20,000 customers to create its “definitive” annual ranking of the ten best — and the 10 worst — Halloween candies.

At the top of the heap: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. At the bottom? Candy corn — which actually “beat” those sweetened, gag-inducing bits of styrofoam known as circus Peanuts as the worst of the worst.

Here are the top ten best and worst candies, and their 2020 ranks before, according to CandyStore.com:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (retains the title)

2. M&Ms (unchanged)

3. Skittles (#4 last year)

4. Snickers (#3 last year)

5. Sour Patch Kids (unchanged)

6. KitKat (#7 last year)

7. Twix (#6 last year)

8. Hershey bar (#10 last year)

9. Butterfinger (#8 last year)

10. Nerds (#9 last year)

And the top ten worst:

1. candy corn (retains the title)

2. circus peanuts (#3 last year)

3. Peanut Butter Kisses (#3 last year)

4. Smarties (#5 last year)

5. Necco Wafers (#6 last year)

6. wax cola bottles (#4 last year)

7. Mary Janes (#8 last year)

8. Tootsie Rolls (#7 last year)

9. Good & Plenty (unchanged)

10. black licorice (unchanged)