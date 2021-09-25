Stocks end week with mixed results

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally. The S&P edged up 0.1% and ended the week higher, breaking a two-week losing streak. The Dow also rose about 0.1% but the Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower. Nike slumped 6.3% after saying supply chain issues could hurt its revenue. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.46%, having risen from 1.31% on Monday. Energy prices rose again and ended the week higher.