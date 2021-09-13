Phone scam leaves Utah model bald and devastated

A model from Layton, Utah says her confidence was “rocked” after a becoming the victim of a phone scammer who persuaded her to shave her head.

“Oh yeah, I haven’t left the house, I don’t plan on leaving the house until I can figure something out and I know that sounds silly,” Megan Randolph tells KUTV.

It started with a text message from a stranger, says Randolph, who doesn’t give her phone number out to strangers. This time, however, but this one already knew her name and “Ashley” said she had been referred to her. By the end of the conversation, Randolph, who hasn’t worked much since a 2020 car crash, was convinced to shave her head — and her eyebrows — in exchange for a $2,000.

Needless to say, the money never came and the person misrepresenting herself as agent of Redken beauty and hair care products vanished, along with the phone number that is now out of service.

Randolph says she’s willing to take some teasing on social media if it means preventing others from falling for this scam.

“I am a little devastated… but it is just hair and it will grow back. I wasn’t scammed out of anything but it’s malicious; it’s 100% cruel,” she said.