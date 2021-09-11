Wyden, Merkley Announce Application Process for U.S. Attorney for Oregon

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced they are opening an application process for candidates interested in filling the job of U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

Applicants wanting to be considered by a selection committee assembled by the two Oregon senators should send a completed application, cover letter, and resume to elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The application is here.

The previous U.S. Attorney for Oregon was Billy Williams, who announced his departure from the post as the state’s chief federal law enforcement official in February 2021. Scott Erik Asphaug has been serving as Acting U.S. Attorney.

Wyden and Merkley both thank Williams for his nearly six years of service as U.S. Attorney for Oregon and Asphaug for his service this year.

