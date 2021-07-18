Bucks beat Suns for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Jrue (jroo) Holiday has helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull within one victory of their first NBA title in a half-century.

Holiday scored 27 points, had 13 assists and provided a game-clinching play that secured the Bucks’ 123-119 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) for a dunk sealed Milwaukee’s third straight win.

Holiday already had 18 points and seven assists by intermission for the Bucks, who trailed by 16 before outscoring the Suns, 43-24 in the second quarter.

The Bucks made 32 of 45 shots in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Suns 79-53 during that stretch.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points to help the Bucks overcome Devin Booker’s second straight 40-point performance. Booker finished with 40 points but had the ball stolen by Holiday for the clinching play.

Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 6 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.