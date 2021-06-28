Yabba dabba dispute resolved. Fred Flintstone can stay

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won. Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain. In a yabba dabba dispute that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family. According to records, the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements, and Fang will apply for building permits. The town will also pay Fang $125,000. The lawsuit was dismissed in court on April 27.