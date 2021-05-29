Lewis homers, M’s hand Rangers 10th straight road loss 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ 3-2 win over Texas, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers. It’s been a quiet start to the season for Lewis, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year. He missed most of the first month recovering from a bruised knee and struggled at the plate the first couple of weeks. His swing looked just fine against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Lewis roped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in center field leading off the second inning.