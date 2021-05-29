FDA OKs 1st targeted drug for common lung cancer mutation

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first medicine for patients with the most common type of lung cancer whose tumors have a genetic mutation long considered untreatable with drugs. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it’s approved Amgen’s drug Lumakras for non-small cell lung cancer patients with the mutation whose cancer worsened after initial treatment with different drugs. This is the first targeted therapy for tumors with a so-called KRAS mutation, which affects cell growth and division, and is found in many cancer types.