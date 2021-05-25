What’s your poo telling you?

For the latest advancement in technology, a toilet that will take photos of your poo — yes, your poop.

The new smart toilet, which is being developed at Duke University, will take a picture of your stool and send it to your doctor for analysis. Additionally, it will use an algorithm that can examine it to see if there is blood present.

While it may seem a little strange to have such a device in one’s bathroom, reports note that it could be a potential lifesaver when it comes to diagnosing health issues like colon cancer, and others sooner.

“We are optimistic about patient willingness to use this technology because it’s something that can be installed in their toilet’s pipes and doesn’t require the patient to do anything other than flush,” Researcher Dr. Sonia Grego said, according to New York Post. “This could be especially useful for patients who live in long-term care facilities who may not be able to report their conditions and could help improve initial diagnosis of acute conditions.”