What could be more embarrassing than taking a nasty spill on a bicycle while attempting to take a selfie? Doing it on national TV, of course.

That’s what happened as a bicyclist riding past live TV cameras tried to snap a selfie.

The cyclist, who had one hand on her cellphone and none on the handlebars, was captured in the background of a live TV news report.

Apparently uninjured, she was able to get up and ride away.