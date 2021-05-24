Resident leaves hilarious note for postman about spiderwebbed holding mail hostage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) As if spiders weren’t already one of the most feared creepy crawlers, someone has added another reason to dislike them to the list — they hold things hostage.

In a hilarious letter, shared to the Instagram account @neighborsfromhell, a resident explains that the eight-legged creature has been camping out by their mailbox and asks for their assistance in getting rid of it, by any means necessary.

“Dear Mr. Postman! Beholder of parcels, bringer of utility bills, I write to you on this day to ask a simple task of you,” the note begins.”Living on the right side of my mailbox is a spider, seemingly holding my mail hostage. If you could remove him for me, either by relocation or brutal murder, I would be forever in your debt. Signed, Resident.”

In case the postman didn’t know what a spider looked like, the author included a drawing along with the annotation that reads, “Spider looks like this.”

The post has garnered over 13,000 likes with many users finding the letter relatable.

“100% would do the same thing,” one person admitted, while another shared, “I feel them, not sure I would have the [stones] to ask my postman to commit a murder for me though.”