Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13

ROME (AP) — A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes has plummeted to the ground, killing at least 13 people. Two children were hospitalized after the car plunged Sunday. Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster, which is likely to renew questions about the quality of Italy’s transport infrastructure.