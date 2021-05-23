Mariners Godoy becomes 20,000th player in MLB

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres’ 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter. The list of big leaguers began in 1871. First on the alphabetical chart is reliever David Aardsma and last is pitcher Tony Zych.