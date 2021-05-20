Teen dies week after alleged kidnapping, police shootout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died a week after being hurt during an alleged kidnapping and car chase that ended with what police described as a gunfire exchange with officers in Silverton. The Statesman Journal reports the teen was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, faces charges on suspicion of kidnapping the teen as well as attempted murder and assault charges. Peden is scheduled for an arraignment on indictment on May 21 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.