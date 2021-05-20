Animal rescue owners charged with animal neglect

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland residents have been charged with a dozens of criminal animal neglect counts after investigators say they mistreated and neglected animals at their pet facility. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tori Head and Samantha Miller both face 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of second-degree forgery. They own Woofin Palooza which is described in court documents as a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets in Northeast Portland. Head and Miller are scheduled to appear in court July 16. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment on their case.