“Hangry” alligator chases Wendy’s customers through parking lot

People aren’t the only ones who get hangry — alligators do too.

On Monday, deputies in Florida were called to a Wendy’s restaurant to relocate a “hangry” gator who was chasing customer through the parking lot.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel and were able to wrangle the reptile and safely relocate it.

On Twitter, the Sherriff’s office quipped, “He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!”