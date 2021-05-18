Missing Montana woman’s vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A volunteer organization that helps remove cars from the water began searching last week for Tammy Goff’s pickup truck. Goff was last seen on July 12, 2018, when she left her house with her German shepherd, Sadie. The dog was found two days later. At the time, the river was searched by foot, air and boat. Her pickup was located Friday.