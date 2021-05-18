Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning the spotlight on the electric vehicle future he envisions for the United States, both as a way to tackle climate change and to create what he says will be good-paying, green jobs. Biden on Tuesday will tour Ford’s Electric Vehicle Center, the company’s new factory in Dearborn, Michigan. He’s visiting a day before Ford is expected to release details of an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck called the Lightning. Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan includes $174 billion for electric vehicles. That includes money for rebates and incentives for consumer purchases, and to build 500,000 charging stations by 2030.