Florida man hides under pool deck after causing two crashes

It was a busy day for one Florida man who caused not one, but TWO crashes in Volusia County and, in an attempt to evade police, tried engaging them in a game of hide-and-seek.

Click Orlando reports that 42-year-old Jeffrey Hawley caused a minor accident in his Chevy pickup Tuesday night and fled the scene — only to step in a big pile of karma moments later.

Police say Hawley charged through a red light, slammed into the back of another vehicle and rolled his truck several times until it hit a power pole.

But, his journey wasn’t over, as he then scrambled out of truck — via the broken windshield — and skedaddled. However, he forgot his wallet and ID in his wrecked car, which police must have thanked him for doing that.

Hawley then tried hiding from authorities, who summoned the helicopter to assist in the search that already included search dogs and several officers.

Eventually, police found his hiding spot about a block away from the wreck, which was underneath a pool deck.

Hawley now faces several charges including driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, fleeing the scene of a crash with injury and property damage, resisting arrest and others.

He is being held without bond at the Volusia County jail because, surprise, he also was whacked with an additional charge for failing to appear for heroin possession, as well as neglect of a child and possessing drug paraphernalia.