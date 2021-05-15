Florida Man pulls off crime trifecta: Carjacking, hit-and-run and robbery in the same day

A Florida man is behind bars following a Wednesday crime spree that included carjacking, hit-and-run and robbery, according to WJAX-TV.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to a call to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office from a person claiming to have witnessed a carjacking.

Minutes later, the witness told police the carjacking suspect committed a hit-and-run. The witness was still following the suspect when he said the man turned into a Publix parking lot, parked, and entered the store.

The JSO then says that while inside Publix, the suspect robbed someone.

Officers tell WJAX they located the man inside the Publix and arrested him.

At the time of his arrest the JSO says the suspect appeared to be suffering from unknown health issues was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.