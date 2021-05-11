Money for napping: Mattress company offering “dedicated nappers” $1,500 to sleep

We can all use a nap; not just because it’s Monday, but because Americans are chronically sleep-deprived. So why not get paid $1,500 for it?

That’s exactly the salary the mattress company Eachnight is offering a lucky group of “dedicated nappers” who are needed to “take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity.”

But the 30-day gig isn’t just about catching some Z’s: It’ll also require the individuals to participate in a video call before and after each nap, and to complete a verbal questionnaire about their experiences and results.

Napping and video calls: Since that’s pretty much what millions of Americans have been doing since the pandemic began anyway, might as well get some dough for your trouble.

If you’d like to take part, don’t sleep on it: Applications will be accepted on the Eachnight website until May 31st 2021.