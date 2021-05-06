Man dies 2 years after beating in Seattle; suspect charged

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who pleaded guilty in the 2019 beating of a 62-year-old homeless man in Seattle has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said the man died two years later as a result of the attack. The Seattle Times reported that King County prosecutors said 42-year-old Ryan Johnston pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after attacking Jeffrey Christenson and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. An autopsy determined that Christenson died two years later from delayed complications. Johnston now faces a second-degree murder charge. Court records do not show if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.