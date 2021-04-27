Friday Night Lights COVID-19 Vaccine Event a Success

Some 240 students and their family members got their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the successful “Friday Night Lights” event at Wahtonka Field on Friday, April 23.

The event, put on by North Central Public Health District, was aimed at 16- and 17-year-olds, who became eligible for the vaccine April 19. The football field was transformed into an outdoor vaccine site, with tents protecting four vaccine stations from the famous Gorge winds.

Students were treated to music, free pizza and snacks, and of course, the football field’s lights were flipped on as daylight dimmed at the early evening event. Student emcee Quinn Raffensberger, a senior at The Dalles High School, announced raffle prize winners every 15 minutes.

Special guest Shemia Fagan, Oregon’s secretary of state and a former student of both Dufur and The Dalles schools, thanked students for their contribution to stopping the pandemic. She likened their combined efforts to the sandbagging efforts the community made during the 1996 floods.

“Thank you for throwing sandbags around our community,” she told students. “You can stop this pandemic from destroying our community,”

For the event Fagan donned a football jersey loaned to her by Dufur Schools Superintendent Jack Henderson.

Contributed Photo: Dufur School District Superintendent Jack Henderson and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

Dr. Miriam McDonell, Health Officer for North Central Public Health District, said, “The NCPHD “Friday Night Lights” clinic was a huge success! Our high school student turnout was fantastic, thanks to the incredible support of our local school districts, NCPHD staff, and community volunteers. Pizza, giveaways and music on the football field helped make this a fun community event.”

Student Miguel Zamora said, “I got vaccinated to help protect myself and others!”

Contributed Photo: Student Miguel Zamora

Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Dr. George Pantely oversaw the observation area, where those who just got vaccinated are observed for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on their medical history. He said he’s volunteering “because this is the biggest medical event in my lifetime. I wanted to be involved and help out.”

Contributed Photo: Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Dr. George Pantely

Maddie Dollarhide, a junior at Dufur, said, “Honestly, at first I was nervous and scared to get the vaccine, but one day I woke up and decided I would rather do my part to help my family and community, and face my fear, to be part of the positive changes.”

Contributed Photo: Student Maddie Dollarhide and Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Chris McNall

Student Ashley Bailey, who was one of the first students vaccinated, said, “This way I am able to protect my fellow peers and my family. I also got it because it is proven to help.”

Contributed Photo: Student Ashley Bailey and MCR Volunteer & Wasco County Commissioner Kathy Schwartz

Students will be back on May 14 at Wahtonka for their second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, NCPHD has another Pfizer clinic this Friday, April 30, that is open to everyone. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or call 541-506-2600.

Vaccination is the best way out of the pandemic. In the meantime, continue to wear a quality mask, keep distance, avoid gatherings, and stay home if sick.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)