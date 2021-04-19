Blazers can’t overcome first quarter against Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong first quarter to a 109-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds after missing three games with an ankle injury, and Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks for the Hornets. Rozier, Washington and Bridges were a combined 15 of 31 from 3-point range as Portland’s seven-game winning streak against the Hornets was halted. Carmelo Anthony had six 3-pointers and 24 points for the Trail Blazers.