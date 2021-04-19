Mariners breeze past Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run home run, six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 7-2. France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a two-run home run to left field in the decisive four-run fifth inning to give the Mariners the series. Seattle has won four of five and has come from behind in six of 10 victories. Haniger and France, who bat first and second in the lineup, also had back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning. France has reached base safely in 14 of 16 games.