City of The Dalles Public Works Department pavement preservation project Monday April 12 through Thursday April 14 on West Second street

West 2nd Street between Webber Street and Cherry Heights Road – The westbound lane will be closed for repairs on a section of roadway. Westbound motorists on Interstate 84, using exit 84, will be flagged to a single lane next to the construction zone. Expect delays.

Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The street will be reopened to the traveling public each evening.

Work hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Business access will be open during construction.

The purpose of this project is to grind out and replace about a quarter mile of roadway. This street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.

Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

Learn more about the 2021 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will work on a pavement preservation project on Monday April 12, 2021 through Thursday April 14, 2021 at the following location:

West 2nd Street between Webber Street and Cherry Heights Road – The westbound lane will be closed for repairs on a section of roadway. Westbound motorists on Interstate 84, using exit 84, will be flagged to a single lane next to the construction zone. Expect delays.

Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The street will be reopened to the traveling public each evening.

Work hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Business access will be open during construction.

The purpose of this project is to grind out and replace about a quarter mile of roadway. This street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.

Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

Learn more about the 2021 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.