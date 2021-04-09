University of Kentucky mistakenly sent out 500,000 acceptance letters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky mistakenly sent acceptance emails to 500,000 high school seniors for a program that usually accepts about three dozen students a year. WLEX-TV says the school followed up with another email less than 24 hours later and apologized for its mistake, citing a “technical issue.” UK spokesman Jay Blanton says only a few of the students on the prospect list had been admitted to UK. Most had not expressed an interest in the program. The acceptance was for this fall in the clinical leadership and management program in the College of Health Sciences.