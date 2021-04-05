Young couple mistakenly vandalizes $440,000 painting

An art piece by an American graffiti artist showcased in South Korea was damaged by a couple in their 20s who thought the sets of paint and brushes laid in front of the artwork was for spectators’ use.

Staff at the gallery exhibition noticed new brush strokes on the wall — small swipes of dark green to the right of center — last Sunday. After checking the security camera, two suspects were taken by the police for investigation.

The agency that organized the exhibition told ABC News that it is currently negotiating with the artist to take appropriate steps.

According to Kang Wook, the CEO of Contents Creator of Culture, co-organizer of the exhibition, the graffiti was not framed due to its large size. The vandalized art was 22.9 feet by 7.8 feet, and was the only piece in the exhibition without frames.

“The paint and brushes used by the artist comprise a complete set with the graffiti canvas work,” said Kang. He explained that the props were part of the exhibition to help highlight the history of the artist’s work.

The damaged art piece by JonOne is worth around $440,000, according to its agency. The graffiti “Untitled,” which attracted even more public attention in South Korea after it was painted on, will hang until June 13, at the Street Noise exhibition at the Seoul-based Lotte World Mall.

Since the accidental painting, the agency in charge of the exhibition has provided additional guidelines for spectators and increased the surveillance around the work to prevent such misunderstandings from taking place again.