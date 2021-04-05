Wyden, Merkley: More Than $10 Million Heading to Oregon Airports for Improvements

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said today that more than a dozen airports throughout Oregon will receive about $10.3 million in federal grants for improvements that include better preparation for winter weather, runway repairs, improved guidance systems, perimeter fencing and more.

“Oregonians living and working in communities large and small need safe and modern airport services for commerce that supports local jobs as well as for quality-of-life,” Wyden said. “The importance of federal investments in infrastructure like these local airports is especially crucial when Oregon small businesses and families are working hard to weather the economic fallout from this public health crisis.”

“Airports play a critical role in keeping our communities connected, and make the shipping and receiving of all kinds of essential goods and products—including vaccines—possible, creating jobs and helping Oregonians stay healthy,” said Merkley. “I’m grateful for this funding, which will help us make our airports more efficient and better prepared when the weather throws us a curveball. I will continue to do all that I can to secure similar investments for infrastructure projects throughout Oregon to support the health, economies, and overall well-being of our communities.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds will be distributed as follows:

· $450,000 to Florence for Florence Municipal Airport to install weather reporting equipment

· $330,000 to Baker City for Baker City Municipal to acquire snow removal equipment, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints

· $5 million to Jackson County for Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford to improve airport drainage/erosion control, remove taxiway

· $950,000 to the Port of Portland for Portland International Airport to reconstruct de-icing containment facility

· $452,000 to Morrow County for Lexington Airport to install runway vertical/visual guidance system, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints

· $125,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Chiloquin State Airport to remove obstructions

· $150,000 to the City of Ontario for Ontario Municipal Airport to update the airport master plan/study

· $160,000 to the City of Creswell for Hobby Field to install runway vertical/visual guidance system

· $494,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Cottage Grove State Airport to install perimeter fencing

· $350,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Siletz Bay State Airport to reconstruct runway lighting, rehabilitate runway

· $300,000 to the City of Burns for Burns Municipal Airport to update the airport master plan/study

· $100,000 to the City of Burns for Burns Municipal Airport to reconstruct/rehabilitate apron

· $90,000 to the Coos County Airport District for Southwest Oregon Regional Airport to conduct airport-related environmental assessment/plan/study

· $120,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Aurora State Airport to conduct airport-related environmental assessment/plan/study

· $578,000 to the Port of Gold Beach for Gold Beach Municipal Airport to reconstruct the apron

· $110,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Mulino State Airport for obstructions marking/lighting/removal

· $588,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation for Independence State Airport to install perimeter fencing

A web version of this release is here.