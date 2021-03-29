Revenge is a dish best served.. err.. not served at all?

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but in this case it’s a dish that got stolen.

After dealing with an extremely impatient customer in the McDonald’s line behind him, who “continuously hooted at me and flipped me off because I was taking too long,” one man came up with an extremely “petty” plan for revenge — take her food.

According to the Mirror, the man’s first step to enact this plan was disguised as a random act of kindness. When he pulled up to the first window to pay for his food, he also paid for the impatient woman behind him, which caught her by surprise.

“…she leaned out of her window looking all crazy at me because the teller told her I paid for her food,” he wrote. “She felt very embarrassed and avoided my through the rear view mirror eye contact.”

However, that embarrassment likely changed to anger after the man revealed that he “When I got to the last window to get my food, I showed the assistant both my receipts and took her food too.”

“I paid for it, it’s mine! Now she has to go around again and wait even longer,” he explained. “She [going to] learn today!”

The post reportedly garnered loads of responses from people who thought the act was hilarious.

“I did not expect that ending”, one person wrote along with a string of crying faces. Another said, “Why are you giving me ideas, now I wanna do this.”