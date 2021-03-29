Watch here: interview with Senator Ron Wyden 03/29/21

Up until the pandemic hit, Oregon senior senator Ron Wyden held 970 in-person town halls to keep his promise to hold a town hall in every county in Oregon every year. But he hasn’t let the pandemic stop him. in the next 10 days he will hold 10 virtual county town halls, including one for Hood River County residents this Saturday, April 3 at 12:30 pm. This morning he sat down with Gorge County Media for an exclusive interview by Zoom. You can watch the interview below.

