China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials have briefed diplomats in Beijing on the research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study. The expert who led a WHO team on a visit to the city in China where COVID-19 cases were first reported says the nearly 400-page report is in the process of being fact-checked and translated.