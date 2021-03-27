Survey shows pandemic may mean “last call” for hanging out at bars

A new survey suggests that the pandemic has shifted attitudes toward what constitutes a good hang-out session, and bending the elbow at a crowded local bar just doesn’t have the same appeal it once did.

Instead, according to a non-scientific poll of 2,000 Americans, 47% said thinking about a night out club hopping just isn’t the same adventure it once was, and 50% would rather share some drinks outside, even as the pandemic eases.

The survey from the American Lamb Board — yes, that’s a thing — shows that 70% of respondents said eating, drinking and frolicking in the Great Outdoors was a “total lifesaver” during the pandemic year. In fact, 44% said they haven’t spent this much time outdoors since they were children, and 58% say they have a newfound love for nature.

Instead of pub crawls or getting dolled up for a night out on the town, the poll also suggests Americans have discovered the simple pleasures of cooking at home, trying new food, checking out a new TV show, or going for a hike.

Even as 63% admitted that their first attempts at outdoor cookouts and picnics survived missteps like forgotten ingredients, undercooked meals and dropped food, 75% say the smell of a barbecue conjured up pleasant childhood memories — ah, the days before we knew the term “contact tracing” — and so many respondents have taken up grilling outside since the pandemic began.